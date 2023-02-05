Onions used by people to buy selected items at QC store

For one day, pricey onions were used by people to buy selected items like kitchenware and vases at the Japan Home Wholesale Centre in Quezon City on Saturday.

According to Ralph Joseph Galang, marketing specialist of the store, an onion can be used to pay for items that are priced below P88.

''The main goal of this campaign is to collect onions and donate them on February nine by giving them to the community pantry, for those who are in need,'' said Galang in an interview with Daily Manila Shimbun.

Galang also said that this campaign began at 8 am to 5 pm.

"Even (if) onions' prices are going down, we still continue the campaign because for us onion price are still expensive", Galang said.

The campaign had received a lot of customers which is three times from their daily regular store hours, he added.

Based on the Department of Agriculture price monitoring, the price of red onion ranges from P250 to P310 on market. Eric Acidre/DMS