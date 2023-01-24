DOTr to iron out issues, prevent delays to complete PNR Clark Phase 2 project: Bautista

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is working with the contractor of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Clark Phase 2 Project to thresh out issues surrounding the project and complete the project on time barring any hinges, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said Monday.

“This is a very important part of the NSCR (North-South Commuter Railway), considering the operations control center of the project will be located here. The operations control center is the heart of the operations,” Bautista said during a site visit at the PNR Clark Phase 2 in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

POSCO Engineering and Construction cited the delayed turnover of land as a reason for extending completion of the project.

Before the 36-hectare site was turned over by the government to POSCO, several fruit-bearing trees were cut down, causing the delay. POSCO is to build 48 buildings and facilities at the depot site.

As of December 31, 2022, more than 33 percent of the planned construction has been completed.

Bautista stressed the importance of working with the contractor to complete the project “on time” and prevent any delays.

“It is important that we complete this as planned and on time. I know that there are issues that need to be resolved. The DOTr will work closely with [the contractor], so we can fix problems and address issues [about the project],” he pointed out.

The transport chief vowed to finish the project within the timeframe provided to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We promised the President that we will finish the project as agreed on the timeline that we set. I just want to see to it that we work together and finish this project on time,” he said.

Funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the PNR Clark Phase 2 is the second leg of the NSCR Project, which aims to link cities and municipalities in Central Luzon with Metro Manila, and help spur economic activity in nearby provinces.

Once completed, the 53-kilometer rail line is expected to cut travel time between Malolos, Bulacan and Clark, Pampanga from 1.5 hours to just 30 minutes. It will also feature the country’s first-ever Airport Railway Express Service, which will connect Makati to the Clark International Airport in just 55 minutes. DOTr