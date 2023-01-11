Faustino says he quit after learning about new AFP chief through news reports

Former Department of National Defense (DND) officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. resigned after learning about the appointment of new chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) only through social media and news reports late Friday.

"With the utmost respect, I submitted my irrevocable letter of resignation to the President, His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., on Friday, January 6, 2023, after learning only from news and social media reports that an oath of office of the new Chief of Staff, AFP had taken place at Malacanang," Faustino said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a statement, Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil quoted Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin as saying Faustino knew of the developments with regard the appointment of Gen. Andres Centino, the only four-star general in the AFP.

In a radio interview, Arsenio Andolong, DND spokesman, denied the alleged mass resignation in the defense department and ensured that the work in the agency is continued.

"That is not true but when the appointment of the new secretary was announced it was automatic that all of the coterminous appointees in the DND will submit their courtesy resignation, but in the context of mass resignation that is not true," he said.

"The work in the department from Saturday until is continuous and that is just a normal procedure whenever there is a new leadership in the DND, and even in other government agencies," he added.

Andolong also explained that Faustino submitted his resignation before the change of command ceremony for the new AFP chief of staff was help on Saturday, as he explained the former DND OIC's absence.

As he emphasized the selfless sacrifice and courage of military troops and civilian human resources of the armed forces, Faustino noted that he "cannot allow the AFP’s reputation to be tarnished, maligned, or politicized."

"The AFP is an institution that is loved, trusted, and respected by the Filipino people. It is an upright organization that is professional, highly capable and committed to protecting our country and people from all threats, whether foreign or domestic. Our dedicated and indomitable soldiers, airmen, sailors, and marines value above all honor, service, and patriotism ? these are the ideals that we live and die for, if need be," he said.

Faustino said through the years, the AFP has metamorphosed into an institution that the Filipino people can truly be proud of.

"Admittedly, it has had its own share of life’s ups and downs, but nonetheless, it genuinely strives hard to earn and deserve the trust, respect and confidence of our people and allies. It has undeniably proven its mettle over the decades. It is a highly disciplined and competent organization that will survive under any given circumstance," he said.

"I assure everyone that I will always hold the AFP in high esteem, which its men and women have painstakingly earned," he added.

Faustino also noted that he wished "nothing but the best for our country, our people, and our President."

"It was an honor to have had the opportunity to serve the Filipino people in my former capacity as officer-in-charge of the DND. With all humility, I am grateful and deeply indebted to each and every one of you who helped us fulfill our mandate in the Defense Department over these past months," he said. Robina Asido/DMS