Marcos departs for state visit to China

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. eyes strengthening strategic cooperation with China as he visits the Philippines' giant Asian neighbor, vowing to pursue initiatives in key areas such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, as well as trade and investment.

“As I leave for Beijing, I will be opening a new chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation with China. We will seek to foster meaningful relation and broaden our cooperation in various areas such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, science and technology, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges, amongst others,” Marcos said Tuesday in his departure statement at the Villamor Air Base.

“I look forward to my meeting with President Xi (Jinping) as we work towards shifting the trajectory of our relations to a higher gear that would hopefully bring numerous prospects and abundant opportunities for the peace and development to the peoples of both our countries,” the President pointed out.

The chief executive said he looks forward to discussing with Xi political-security issues of a bilateral and regional nature in a bid to settle problems in a friendly manner and seek to resolve those issues to the mutual benefit of the two countries.

And as the Philippines fights the onslaught of COVID-19, its cooperation with China helped strengthen trust between the two nations, Marcos said, appreciating China’s assistance in the form of vaccines, personal protective equipment and technical assistance.

More than 10 key bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during Marcos’ visit.

These are in addition to over 100 agreements already forged by the country with China.

While in Beijing, Marcos will seize the opportunity to strengthen the vibrant trade and investment relations with China as the Philippines accelerates the post-pandemic growth of the economy.

Marcos will be joined by key private sector representatives who have been and will continue to be the government’s partners in boosting the economy.

“I hope to return home to the Philippines with a harvest of agreements and investments that will benefit our countrymen and further strengthen the foundation of our economic environment,” Marcos said.

Marcos promised to continue pursuing initiatives in priority areas to ensure food security, sufficient and stable energy, as well as programs on sustainable digital economy.

As the country opens its doors in the new normal, the President hopes to encourage Chinese tourists, students and investors to revisit the Philippines.

“Aside from sharing the wonders of our archipelago to our Chinese friends, strengthened people-to-people exchanges will allow us to bridge gaps in understanding between the two countries at all levels,” Marcos said, adding he would push for the resumption of tourism and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

It will be the President’s first bilateral visit to a non-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) country.

In 1976, he took a similar journey when he accompanied his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, as she laid the groundwork for the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries forged by his father in June 1975.

Marcos considers his latest trip a continuation of that legacy of strengthening the bonds of friendship between the Philippines and China and fostering bilateral ties to a higher plane of cooperation. Presidential News Desk