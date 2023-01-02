Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko's New Year Message

Manigong Bagong Taon po sa inyong lahat!

There is a lot to celebrate and hope for this New Year 2023. Japan-Philippines relations continue to be a shining example of cooperation and mutual understanding. I am hopeful that the year 2023 will bookmark another incredible chapter in our nations’ relations, and the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines is determined to be at the front of efforts to materialize enhanced cooperation.

In addition, I believe that increased human exchanges between our two countries is one of the pillars to strengthen our bilateral relations even more. We strongly hope that our people-to-people exchanges can soon revitalize to the level before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and even go further.

The Embassy will continue its efforts to further improve mutual trust and cooperation, together with Japanese and Filipino people, this year.

I hope this New Year will be happy and wonderful for everyone. May our futures be as bright and radiant as the vivid lights the illuminate that skies. Embassy of Japan in the Philippines