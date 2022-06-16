NCR remains at Alert Level I in IATF June 16-30 classification

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved the recommendations of the sub-Technical Working Group for Data Analytics placing the following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), independent component cities (ICCs), component cities, and municipalities effective June 16 until June 30.

Under Alert Level 1 are 84 out of 121 provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities along with 161 out of 278 component cities and municipalities.

The following provinces, HUCs, and ICCs shall be placed under Alert Level 1--

National Capital Region: Caloocan City, City of Malabon, City of Navotas, City of Valenzuela, Pateros, City of Pasig, City of Marikina, Taguig City, Quezon City, City of Manila, City of Makati, City of Mandaluyong, City of San Juan, City of Muntinlupa, City of Paranaque, City of Las Pinas, and Pasay City

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, and Mountain Province

Region I: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan

Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino

Region III: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales

Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, and Rizal

Region IV-B: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City, and Romblon

Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon

Region VI: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, and Iloilo City

Region VII: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City (Opon), Mandaue City, and Siquijor

Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, and Tacloban City

Region IX: Zamboanga City

Region X: Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental

Region XI: Davao City and Davao Oriental

Region XII: South Cotabato

CARAGA: Butuan City, Surigao del Sur, and Agusan del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindanao: Cotabato City

Also, the following component cities and municipalities shall be placed under Alert Level 1--

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet - Buguias and Tublay;

Ifugao - Kiangan, Lagawe (Capital), and Lamut

Region IV-A: Quezon - Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong, and Unisan

Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro - Calintaan, Looc, and Lubang; Palawan - Cagayancillo and Culion

Region V: Camarines Norte - Basud, Capalonga, Daet (Capital), and San Vicente; Camarines Sur - Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili (Capital), Presentacion (Parubcan,) San Fernando, and Tigaon; Masbate - Balud, City of Masbate (Capital), and Mandaon; Sorsogon - Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon (Capital), Gubat, Irosin, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz, and Santa Magdalena

Region VI: Antique - Anini-Y, San Jose (Capital), Sebaste, and Tobias Fornier (Dao); Negros Occidental - Cadiz City, Candoni, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, and San Enrique

Region VII: Bohol - Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, and Tagbilaran City (Capital); Cebu - Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, and Tudela; Negros Oriental - Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City (Capital), Valencia (Luzurriaga), and Zamboanguita

Region VIII: Leyte - Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, and Villaba; Northern Samar - Allen, Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, and Victoria; Samar (Western Samar) - Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, and Zumarraga

Region IX: Zamboanga del Norte - Dapitan City, Dipolog City (Capital), Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Manukan, Pinan (New Pinan), Polanco, Rizal, and Salug; Zamboanga del Sur - Kumalarang, Lambangan, Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo); Zamboanga Sibugay - Alicia, Buug, Diplahan, Ipil (Capital), Siay, and Tungawan

Region X: Lanao del Norte - Bacolod, Baroy, Kauswagan, Lala, Linamon, and Tubod (Capital)

Region XI: Davao de Oro - Montevista, Nabunturan (Capital), and New Bataan; Davao del Sur - Padada

Region XII: Cotabato (North Cotabato) - Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan (Capital), and President Roxas; South Cotabato - Banga, City of Koronadal (Capital), Polomolok, Santo Nino, and Tantangan; Sultan Kudarat - City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, and Lebak

CARAGA: Agusan del Norte - Carmen, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Magallanes, and Nasipit; Agusan del Sur - Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad (Capital,) San Francisco, Santa Josefa, and Sibagat; Dinagat Islands - Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, and Tubajon; Surigao del Norte - General Luna, Mainit, and Tagana-An

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Lanao del Sur - Bumbaran and Ditsaan-Ramain; Maguindanao - South Upi and Upi;

Tawi-Tawi - Turtle Islands

Meanwhile, the following provinces, HUCs, and ICCs shall be placed under Alert Level 2, without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification;

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) - Benguet and Ifugao

Region IV-A ? Quezon;

Region IV-B - Occidental Mindoro and Palawan

Region V - Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate

Region VI - Antique and Negros Occidental

Region VII - Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental

Region VIII - Leyte, Northern Samar, and Samar (Western Samar)

Region IX - City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X - Lanao del Norte

Region XI - Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental

Region XII - Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City (Dadiangas), Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat

CARAGA - Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao- Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.