BSP names outgoing tourism chief as new deputy governor

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has named outgoing Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat as its newest deputy governor.

Romulo-Puyat will be the fifth deputy governor of the BSP, joining Francisco Dakila Jr. of the Monetary and Economics Sector, Chuchi Fonacier of the Financial Supervision Sector, Mamerto Tangonan of the Payments and Currency Management Sector, and Eduardo Bobier of the Corporate Services Sector. She will assume office on June 6.

Romulo-Puyat will be assigned to oversee the Program Management Office for the new BSP complex in New Clark City, the central bank’s regional operations, and its advocacies on financial inclusion and economic and financial learning, among others.

She will also be assigned as vice chairperson of the Philippine International Convention Center board of directors, and as an alternate of the Governor to select governing boards, including the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation, Agricultural Credit Policy Council, and National Food Authority.

“I am honored to assume this role entrusted to me by the Monetary Board, led by BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno,” said Romulo-Puyat. “As a trained economist, I look forward to serving as BSP Deputy Governor, not just as the next chapter in my career but, more importantly, as an opportunity to serve the Filipino people once again,” she added.

A longtime public official, Romulo-Puyat has been lauded for her most recent work as DOT chief, which included navigating the difficult closure and rehabilitation of Boracay island in 2018 and battling the industry-crippling effects brought about by lockdown restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to her stint at the DOT, Romulo-Puyat served as undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture, in 2007 under the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo

She was also deputy cabinet secretary at the Office of the President in 2006, and served as economic consultant at the Presidential Management Staff from 2005 to 2006 and the Housing and Urban Development Coordination Council from 2001 to 2002.

She earned both her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics from the University of the Philippines, where she was also a lecturer for 14 years. BSP