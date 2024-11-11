「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,860
$100=P5855

11月11日のまにら新聞から

Bank lending expands by 11%, year-on-year, in September

［ 1219字｜2024.11.11｜経済 (economy)｜econoTREND ］

Preliminary data showed that outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks (U/KBs), net of reverse repurchase (RRP) placements with the BSP, increased by 11 percent year-on-year in September.

This expansion was slightly faster than the 10.7-percent growth in August. On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, outstanding U/KB loans, net of RRPs, rose by 0.8 percent.

Outstanding loans to residents, net of RRPs, increased by 11.3 percent in September from 10.9 percent in the previous month.

Meanwhile, outstanding loans to non-residents decreased by 0.3 percent in September after rising by 1.5 percent in the previous month.

Loans for production activities grew by 9.8 percent in September from 9.4 percent in August.

This growth was largely driven by bank lending to key industries such as real estate activities (14.2 percent); wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (12 percent); manufacturing (10.6 percent); and electricity, gas, steam & airconditioning supply (7.5 percent).

Meanwhile, consumer loans to residents grew by 23.4 percent in September from 23.7 percent in August mainly due to sustained growth in credit card loans. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

前の記事2024年11月11日

経済 (economy)

一覧を見る

Marcos delivers aid to typhoon affected residents in Ilocos Norte, Cagayan

［ 2209字｜2024.11.11｜econoTREND ］ 無料

President Ferdinand Marco...