Embassies of Japan, US and other countries voice serious concern over Ayungin Shoal incident

The embassies of Japan, the United States and other countries belonging to the Group of 7 nations voiced their ''grave concern'' over Monday's incident in Ayungin Shoal where Chinese ships stopped a Philippine resupply mission to its troops in a grounded vessel.

Japan Ambassador Endo Kazuya said his country '' reiterates its grave concern over the repeated dangerous and aggressive actions by Chinese Coast Guard which put the Philippine personnel at risk and damaged Philippine boats.''

''We stand with the Philippines and cooperate with like-minded countries in maintaining and enhancing the free and open international order based on the rule of law,'' said the envoy his account on X.

US Ambassador Mary Kay Carlson said the United States ''condemns the People's Republic of China's aggressive, dangerous maneuvers near Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, which caused bodily injury, damaged Philippine vessels, and hindered lawful maritime operations to supply food, water and essential supplies to Philippine personnel with the exclusive economic zone.''

''We stand by our allies in support of a Free and Open IndoPacifc,'' she said in her account on X.

British Ambassador Laure Beaufils said Great Britain ''condemns the dangerous actions taken by Chinese vessels against Philippine vessels near Second Thomas Shoal.''

''Great Britain reiterates its call for adherence to UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) for all activities in the oceans and seas,'' she said in her account on X.

German Ambassador Andreas Pfaffernoscke said in his account on X that Germany is ''seriously concerned about dangerous actions of Chinese vessels near Second Thomas Shoal against resupply missions of the Philippines in its exclusive economic zones.''

''We reiterate our call for peaceful resolution of disputes and full respect of UNCLOS and International Law, including the 2016 arbitral tribunal award,'' he said.

France's Ambassador Marie Fontanel said in her account on X that her country is ''seriously concerned following new incident in the South China Sea involving Philippine vessels.''

''We oppose any threat or use of force contrary to international law and recall the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue,'' she said. DMS