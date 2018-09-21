Malacanang said on Thursday that there are more pressing problems in the country that need to be addressed than to focus on the proposal to change the lyrics of the national anthem.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement following the proposal of Senate President Vicente Sotto III to alter the last two lines of "Lupang Hinirang."

"We leave it up to Congress. There are more pressing problems that need to be faced. It's up to Congress," he said in a press briefing.

Sotto has said that the latter part of the national anthem seemed to be like a "defeatist attitude" as it talks about death.

Instead of "Aming ligaya na pag may mang-aapi, ang mamatay ng dahil sa iyo (But it is glory ever, when thou art wronged; For us, thy sons to suffer and die)," Sotto suggested that it be replaced by, "Aming ligaya na ‘pag may nang-aapi, ang ipaglaban kalayaan mo (It is our happiness to fight for your freedom when oppressors come)."

In the same press briefing, the Palace seemed to be lukewarm on the proposal of Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri for President Rodrigo Duterte to appoint an anti-red tape authority czar.

According to Zubiri, despite the Ease of Doing Business Law, he received reports from small businesses of the delays in their transactions.

"We appreciate the suggestion, but let’s give the law a chance," Roque said, noting that the Ease of Doing Business Law was just new as it was signed only this year.

"We will remind all heads of offices under the Executive Branch to strictly comply, and I understand there are also penal provisions in case public officers do not comply with the Ease of Doing Business Law," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS