President Rodrigo Duterte is set to speak to the nation on Tuesday afternoon amid the political and economic issues hounding his administration.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque could not say what would be the topic of the President's statement, which could take place before his regular Cabinet meeting in Malacanang.

"I don't know (what the President would say), but he will talk to the people. I did not know about it. He just said he wants to talk to the nation," he said.

Duterte's plan to address the nation came in the wake of the different opinions on his Proclamation No. 572, declaring the amnesty granted by the Aquino administration to opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV as "void ab initio."

The military leadership has ordered the soldiers not to participate in partisan politics.

There were also complaints about the rising inflation, which hit 6.4 percent in August, highest in almost a decade, and the shortage of rice in some parts of the country, particularly in Mindanao.

Some quarters have been blaming the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act for the rising prices of commodities.

There is also report of a super typhoon that is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility before weekend. Celerina Monte/DMS