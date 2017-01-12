The Philippines and Japan are expected to sign several agreements in the field of agriculture, transportation, and security during the official visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week, Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Yasay said Abe will arrive in Manila Thursday afternoon and he will be flying to Davao City in the evening for the "continuation of bilateral engagement" of President Rodrigo Duterte and Abe.

He said the various government agencies are reviewing the memoranda of agreements to be signed on Thursday in Malacanang and to be witnessed by the two leaders.

These memoranda will be in the areas of transportation, agriculture cooperation and financing, and security, Yasay said.

Abe's visit in the country was in response to Duterte's invitation when he undertook a state visit to Japan in October.

Yasay noted that Abe, to be accompanied by his wife Akie, is the first head of state to visit Davao "and we are looking at the possibility of having a breakfast at the President's house."

"At the end of the day, we are very confident and positive that this all aimed at even strengthening further our relations with Japan," he said, citing assistance Tokyo has been extending to the Philippines, such as agricultural projects in the Bangsamoro areas in Mindanao and patrol vessels for the Philippine Coast Guard.

He said Abe will be accompanied by a delegation of Japanese businessmen. Duterte and Abe are expected to have joint statements in Malacanang on Thursday. Duterte will also host a state banquet in the Palace before Abe leaves for Davao.

In Davao, Abe and Duterte will meet with businessmen. The Japanese leader will also visit the Mindanao Kokusai Daigaku, a tertiary institution of the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai.

Abe will leave Davao City around noon on Friday. Celerina Monte/DMS