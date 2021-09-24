President Rodrigo Duterte signed on Wednesday a law taxing the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs) in the country.

This was announced by Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque in a briefing on Thursday afternoon.

"The Republic Act No. 11590 or an act taxing Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations was signed yesterday, September 22, 2021," he said

Roque said this was part of the government's effort to regulate all kinds of gambling activities in the country.

"Sixty percent of the total revenue collected from gaming tax imposed on offshore gambling shall be allocated as: 60 percent for the implementation of our Universal Health Care Act; 20 percent shall be allocated to the Health Facilities Enhancement Program; at 20 percent for the attainment of sustainable development goals," he said. Robina Asido/DMS