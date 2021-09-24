President Rodrigo Duterte orders the lifting of mandatory use of face shield outside residence except in "close, crowded and close contact" areas.

Duterte issued his order based on the recommendation of "technical advisory group and medical experts."

"I was inform of the recommendation of the technical advisory group and medical experts that the use of face shield on top of face mask maybe limited to high risk activities under the three C's, close, crowded and close contact, this will include in the establishment and transport, gatherings, other activities that promote close contact as applicable," he said during the first part of his Talk To The Ppeople on Wednesday night.

"I will order that we accept the recommendation, the executive department and just remember the limitations, the crowded, close and close contact, the three where the use of face shield is still a must that is the recommendation, outside the three limitations we can now remove or no longer use it, that is recommendation so that should be followed, I am not an expert," he added.

Because of these, Duterte ordered "that the implementation guidelines" on the lifting of mandatory use of face shield outside resident must "be issued immediately."

Duterte explained that he just ordered the reimposition of the use of face shield because he got scared when the Delta variant, the more transmissible form of Covid-19 enters the country.

"I got so scared that I ordered the reimposition of the face shield for me I said even the contributing factor js small just used it to avoid Covid. What's inconvenient, but I was inform that the technical advisory group and the medical experts that the use of face shield can now remove outside , no more face shields out side the only limitation is to use the face shield in three C's," he said.

"Mine was just what you call a need reaction when the news come out that the Covid D have entered the country," he said. Robina Asido/DMS