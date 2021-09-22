Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases declined for the third day on Tuesday, with 16, 361 from Monday's 18, 937.

The Department of Health (DOH) said total cases are 2, 401, 916 out of which 171, 142 are active cases. Mild cases account for 92.4 percent of active cases followed by 2.8 percent asymptomatic and 2.69 percent moderate.

Four laboratories were not able to submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System, DOH added.

There are 140 deaths, bringing total fatalities to COVID-19 are 37, 074. Recoveries were 21, 974 to push total recoveries to 2, 193, 700.

Despite low cases, ICU and hospital bed utilization remained high. ICU bed use was at 78 percent for the Philippines and the National Capital Region. Hospital beds were 73 percent full for the Philippines and the NCR.

The positivity rate was at 27 percent out of 48, 262 tested on September 19. DMS