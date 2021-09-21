Caloocan City Rep. Edgar Erice left the Liberal Party and joined Aksyon Demokratiko, now led by Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso.

Erice, who took his oath before Domagoso, said he was an active member of the Liberal Party for 18 years.

"It was painful for me. I have so many good friends in the Liberal Party. I owe a lot to the Liberal Party," he said.

"This is an extraordinary time, so there is a call from the nation for extraordinary actions. So today, I will leave the Liberal Party to join a party that I see will bring light to the darkness our country is now experiencing," he added.

Erice praised the COVID-19 responses of the City of Manila from educational support, food assistance up to the improvement of healthcare services.

Domagoso welcomed Erice and the other personalities who also took their oath to join his party.

"I’m very honored and fortunate to take the lead of a new party. I’m very happy that the party is growing naturally, voluntarily," he said.

Other personalities who also joined Erice during the oath taking includes Jacob Cabochan, former Caloocan City Administrator Russel Ramirez and six councilors of Caloocan named Councilor Alou Nubla,Councilor Christopher Malonzo, Councilor Alex Mangasar, Councilor Ricardo Bagus, Councilor Jerome Balete, and Councilor Jefferson Paspie. Robina Asido/DMS