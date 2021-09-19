The Department of Health (DOH) reported 23, 134 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Saturday, the second highest since the pandemic began in March 2020.

This brings total cases to 2, 347, 550 out of which 184, 088 cases are active. Mild cases were 90.5 percent out of active cases, followed by 5 percent asymptomatic and 2.53 percent moderate.

There were 255 persons who died from COVID-19 to raise total fatalities to 36, 583.

ICU bed use is 77 percent for the entire country and the National Capital Region. Ward bed utilization is 74 percent for the NCR and 73 percent for the Philippines.

The positivity rate is 26 percent out of 73, 635 persons tested, according to Sept 16. DMS