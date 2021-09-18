The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases placed four countries under the red list starting Sunday.

"Those included in the Red List are Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia and Slovenia," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday.

Roque said those included in the Green List are American Samoa, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Gabon, Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China), Hungary, Madagascar, Mali, Federated States of Micronesia, Montserrat, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niger, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Poland, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands), Saint Pierre and Miquelon.

Other areas also placed under the Green List are Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Taiwan, Algeria, Bhutan, Cook Islands, Eritrea, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Nicaragua, Niue, North Korea, Saint Helena, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Sudan, Syria, Tajikstan, Tanzania, Tokelau, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Yemen.

"All other countries, territories, or jurisdictions not mentioned are in the Yellow List," he added.

Roque said the new classification will take effect on September 19, 2021 until September 30, 2021. Robina Asido/DMS