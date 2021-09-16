The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), in coordination with the military and law enforcement units, sees no reason to be alarmed by the intelligence report received by the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines on possible terror attacks in six Southeast Asian countries.

The six Southeast Asian countries include the Philippines.

PCG Commandant Vice Admiral Leopoldo Laroya said District Commanders in various regions across the country have always been on intensified border protection measures and 24/7 seaborne patrol operations within their areas of responsibility.

They strictly monitor vital sea lanes, as well as maritime transportation installations and infrastructures, said Laroya.

“As the third armed service of the country, the PCG never takes a break in upholding maritime security and ensuring the safety of fishermen and other mariners venturing into our maritime jurisdiction," Laroya said.

"With the latest pronouncement of the Japan Embassy, rest assured that our men and women will not put their guards down and will continue to be vigilant in conducting precautionary measures for public safety,” he added.

“Our intelligence officers and deployed personnel are always coordinating with the National Intelligence Committee, Anti-Terrorism Council, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine National Police to assist in the implementation of whole-of-nation approach in dealing with national security and public safety issues,” the Coast Guard Commandant added.

Laroya enjoined the public to remain vigilant and report to proper authorities any suspicious person or activity in seaports, harbors, and coastal communities for immediate action. PCG