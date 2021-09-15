Nineteen persons died and five remain missing in the wake of Typhoon ''Jolina'', the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday.

Sixteen deaths among the 19 reported are still being validated by the NDRRMC.

The NDRRMC added that 24 were injured while a total of 81,077 families or 313,399 persons were affected in Central Luzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Soccsksargen, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and NCR.

Among the affected population, a total of 2,958 families or 11,212 persons were being served inside 181 evacuation centers.

Damage to agriculture rose to P1,059,263,164.84 and infrastructure, P63,456,053.

The NDRRMC also recorded a total of 15,790 houses damaged, of which 600 were destroyed. Robina Asido/DMS