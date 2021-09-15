By Robina Asido

The Department of Health (DOH) will place the National Capital Region (NCR) under Alert Level 4 when the pilot program of a granular lockdown strategy to reduce coronavirus disease (COVID-19) starts on two weeks on Sept. 16.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told the ''Laging Handa'' virtual forum Tuesday this is due to higher case growth rate, average daily attack rate and hospital utilization.

"In terms of case classification, the NCR is at high risk given a moderate risk two week growth rate of 28 percent and a high risk average daily attack rate at 39 per 100,000 cases or populations on its health capacity," she said.

"Total bed utilization of NCR is at moderate risk at 69.58 percent, however ICU utilization was at 77.58 percent," she added.

Vergeire said the alert level situation in Metro Manila will be reviewed regularly.

"We shall be regularly assessing the situation in the NCR to monitor the changes in cases and utilization data as well as the implementation of the recommended strategies and activities aimed at reduction of case transmission and hospital utilization during this policy shift pilot implementation," she added.

In a television interview, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said the granular lockdown system that will be implemented in NCR will not have a major effect on the economy.

"It has a big difference from the previous community quarantine... economic activities will continue in the areas outside the granular lockdown but we have what we call the principle of close, crowded and close contact. These are the activities with high probability of transmission. That is why we will control this with a different alert level," he said.

In a briefing on Tuesday, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said an estimate of P180 million in business revenues per week is expected with the pilot implementation of the granular lockdown in Metro Manila.

"In terms of revenue per week, estimated revenue of industries is P1.5 billion. Hopefully we can regain that... but at least some business were able to restart," he said.

Lopez said around 140,000 to 200,000 people will be able to work.

"For workers, the 1.2 million is our estimate. That is only in the NCR. Twelve percent of that is around 144,000 jobs plus... you have the informal sector who are not registered let's say 150,000 to 200,000 will regain their jobs. So it's really focused on labor intensive jobs," he added. DMS