The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) lifted a typhoon signal over Batanes as Typhoon ''Kiko'' left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Sunday.

''Typhoon 'Kiko' left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 1:10 pm,'' said Pagasa in its 5 pm bulletin. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal is now lifted.''

In its 4pm bulletin, ''Kiko'' was located at 525 km north of Itbayat, Batanes. ''Kiko'' had winds of 165 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 205 km/h, and central pressure of of 945.

It was moving north at 25 km/h and forecast to move generally northward over the East China Sea heading towards eastern China.

Agriculture department spokesman Assistant Secretary Noel Reyes told dzBB preliminary crop damage reached P6.5 million from ''Kiko'' compared to ''Jolina'' which went up to P600 million. DMS