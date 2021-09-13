Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases declined from Saturday's record high of 26, 303, the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday.

There were 21, 411 cases, bringing total cases to 2,227, 367. Active cases reached 181, 951 out of which 86 percent were mild, 9.5 percent asymptomatic and 2.59 percent moderate.

ICU bed utilization rate in the National Capital Region went up to 78 percent from 77 percent on Saturday. For the entire country, ICU bed use was at 77 percent from 76 on Saturday.

There were 168 persons who died from COVID-19, resulting in 35, 134 deaths.

Recoveries reached 25, 049 for a total of 2,010, 271. DMS