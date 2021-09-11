The death toll due to Tropical Storm ''Jolina'' reached 14 with 20 people injured and seven still missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday.

The NDRRMC said 13 casualties are still subject for validation.

It also noted that the seven missing are among the 12 fishermen. Five were rescued.

The NDRRMC report also noted that 26,444 families or 109,680 people were affected because of ''Jolina'', 2,580 families or 9,797 people were being served inside the 245 evacuation centers.

The total of damaged houses in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas reached 6,423, of which 6,122 were partially damaged and 301 were destroyed.

Damage to agriculture in the affected regions reached P256,097,695.79 while the damage to infrastructure at P30,675,253. Robina Asido/DMS