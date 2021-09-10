Typhoon ''Kiko'', with winds of up to 195 km/h and gusts of 240 km/h was located at 550 km east of Baler, Aurora as of Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

''We are not ruling out that it will become a super typhoon,'' weather specialist Raymund Ordinario told 24 Oras.

''Kiko'', which is moving at 20 km/h west northwest, is expected to ''pass very close to northeastern Cagayan and cross the vicinity of Babuyan Islands and Batanes between tomorrow afternoon and Saturday afternoon.''

''We have begun preparing (for''Kiko'') ,'' Batanes Gov. Marilou Cayco in an interview with dzBB. ''We have advised fishermen venture out to sea.''

Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number one in Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northeastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Pudtol, Flora, Santa

Marcela), and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan). DMS