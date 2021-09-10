Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases hit a new record high of 22, 820 on Thursday, resetting the all-time high of 22, 415 set last Monday.

The positivity rate was at 29.4 percent out of 74, 706 tested, according to Department of Health Sept 7 data.

Sixty one persons died of COVID-19, resulting in 34, 733 fatalities.

There were 12, 337 persons who recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,960, 487.

Due to technical issues, Thursday's case bulletin came out four hours and 30 minutes behind schedule.

Total cases were 2, 161, 892 out of which 166, 672 were active cases. Mild cases accounted for 87 percent of active cases, followed by 8.3 percent asymptomatic and 2.65 percent moderate.

Hospital bed use was at 72 percent for the whole country and 73 percent at the National Capital Region.

ICU utilization was 75 percent for the Philippines and 73 percent for NCR. DMS