Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will not seek a national position for the 2022 elections.

''Yes, I am not running for a national position as we both agreed only one of us will run for a national position in 2022,'' she said in an interview with ANC Thursday.

The front runner in presidential surveys was referring to an agreement forged with her father, President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte had accepted the PDP-Laban nomination for vice president in next year's election.

Carpio said her father's decision does not affect her plans. "It does not affect any of my plans but as we both agreed only one from the family will run for a national position,'' she said.

However, she said that her party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, will not help PDP-Laban next year. ''No. I will not share my light this time,'' she said.

Asked what she thought about Senator Christopher ''Bong'' Go refusing the presidential nomination from the PDP-Laban, she said: ''From the last time PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) and I talked this was their Plan A. The Plan B was for SBG (Senator Bong Go) to run as VP.'' DMS