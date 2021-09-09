Five fishermen were missing, while 12 were rescued because of Severe Tropical Storm ''Jolina'' in Eastern Visayas.

"Right now, we have areas here in Region 8 with ongoing rescue operations, and there 12 fishermen rescued so far in the municipality of Sto. Nino, Samar province. Five fishermen are still missing. They were sailing when the sea condition became rough due to the storm," National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said on Wednesday.

Jalad said aside from some minor floods, the government is focusing on rescue operations in Eastern Visayas.

"Our purpose in Region 8 is to rescue the missing fishermen," he said.

"Intense rain is expected in the areas of Mimaropa, Calabarzon and Region 3. That is why we are reminding the public to listen to the advice of the NDRRMC and the local government units,'' said Jalad.

Jalad said so far the NDRRMC has recorded around 10,000 people inside the evacuation centers of the areas affected by ''Jolina''.

As of 12 pm of Wednesday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has recorded a total of 250 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers as well as three vessels and five motorboats stranded in Southern Tagalog, Western Visayas and Bicol regions because of the weather system.

The PCG said 42 other vessels and 55 motorboats are taking shelter amid ''Jolina''. Robina Asido/DMS