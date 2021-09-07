Seventy six percent of 367 samples sequenced by the Philippine Genome Center were Delta variant coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

Total Delta variant cases were 279 followed by 29 Alpha variant, 28 Beta variant and 13 cases with P.3 variant, as of Sept. 3.

Beta variants compose the majority of cases with 2,967 followed by Alpha, 2424, Delta 2, 068 and 442 P.3 variant. There are two Gamma variant cases.

Delta variants make up most active COVID-19 cases with 51, followed by 19 Alpha variant and 14 Beta variant, the DOH said.

More persons died from Alpha variant with 132 followed by Beta 98 and Delta 46. Seven persons passed away due to the P.3 variant. DMS