By Robina Asido

The National Capital Region, where pilot testing for granular lockdown, will be implemented will be placed under the general community quarantine (GCQ) starting Wednesday.

The NCR will be placed under GCQ. We will also have pilot testing of what we called as localized lockdown here in Metro Manila. Your IATF will release guidelines for pilot areas if not today maybe tomorrow," Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a briefing on Monday.

Roque said the community quarantine classification as well as the pilot implementation of granular lockdown in Metro Manila is approved by the president.

"The community classification was already approved. In principle, what I am saying is that the pilot testing in Metro Manila of the granular lockdowns is already approved but the details will be released either today or tomorrow," he said.

He said the areas that will be placed under modified enhance community quarantine (MECQ) from September 8 to 30 includes Apayao in CAR; Bataan and Bulacan in Region 3, Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal and Laguna in Region 4A; Iloilo province and Iloilo City in Region 6 and Cagayan de Oro City in Region 10.

Other areas that will be placed under GCQ are Baguio City, Kalinga, Abra and Benguet in CAR; Dagupan City in Region 1, City of Santiago, Quirino, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya in Region 2; Tarlac in Region 3, Occidental Mindoro and Puerto Princesa in Region 4B; Aklan, Guimaras and Negros Occidental in Region 6; Cebu City and Mandaue City in Region 7; Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Norte in Region 9; Misamis Occidental and Iligan City in Region 10, Davao Oriental and Davao del Sur in Region 11, Gen. Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, North Cotabato and South Cotabato in Region 12; Agusan de Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur in CARAGA; Cotabato City and Lanao del Sur in BARMM.

Also under GCQ with heightened restriction are Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte in Region 1; Cagayan in Region 2; Pangasinan in Region 3; Naga City in Region 5; Antique, Bacolod City and Capiz in Region 6; Cebu Province, Lapu-lapu City and Negros Oriental in Region 7; Zamboanga del Sur in Region 9; Misamis Oriental in Region 10; Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental for Region 11 and Butuan City in Caraga.

Roque said the rest of the country will be placed under the modified general community quarantine. DMS