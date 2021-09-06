Fire hits admin office at National Archive of the Philippines

Fire hit the chief administrative office of the National Archive of the Philippines in Manila on Sunday morning, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

It said National Archive of the Philippines is at the 6th floor of the #1000 PPL building, a seven-story commercial building on UN Avenue, Paco, Manila.

Damage to property was estimated at P800,000, BFP said.

The first alarm was reported by the BFP around 1 am, while fire was declared under control at 2:51 am before it finally put out at 3:13am.

No one was hurt. The BFP is investigating the cause of the fire. Robina Asido/DMS