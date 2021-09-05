Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases surged to the second highest case while the positivity case hit 27 percent, the highest since the pandemic began in March 2020 on Saturday.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 20, 741 cases, replacing Friday's 20,310 as the new number two all-time high figure. It is the second straight day of cases above 20,000.

Total cases are 2,061, 084 out of which 157, 646 are active cases. Mild cases account for 04.7 percent of active cases followed by 1.9 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent moderate and 1.2 percent severe.

There were 189 persons who died from COVID-19, resulting in 34, 062 deaths.

Recoveries outpaced new cases with 21, 962, bringing total recoveries to 1, 869, 376.

ICU bed utilization was at 74 percent for the country while it was at 73 percent for the National Capital Region. Hospital beds was at 74 percent capacity in NCR and 72 percent for the country.

Ranjit Rye, OCTA Research Fellow, said the government should extend the modified community quarantine for two more weeks. ''It's a little loose,'' Rye told dzBB about the current MECQ, which is to lapse on Sept. 7.

Although the NCR reproduction number is 1.4 from 1.9 a few weeks ago, Rye said as long as it is above 1, there will be additional cases. DMS