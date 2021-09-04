Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases rose to the second highest since the pandemic began last year even as an association of healthcare professionals voiced grave concern on the situation.

COVID-19 cases hit 20, 310, behind the all-time high of 22, 366 recorded last August 30. Total cases are 2, 040, 568.

There were 193 persons who died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities to 33, 873 while 7,710 survived, putting total recoveries at 1, 847, 701.

ICU bed utilization was at 72 percent for the entire country while it was at 70 percent in the National Capital Region. Hospital bed capacity was at 72 percent at NCR and 71 percent for the Philippines.

Maricar Limpin, co-convenor of the Healthcare Professionals Alliance against COVID-19, said in a virtual press conference the data of the Department of Health (DOH) ''does not match what is really happening in the communities and hospitals.''

Limpin also warned that the worse is yet to come.

"For the public, the situation will get worse. The pandemic will get more serious," said Limpin.

"Our worst fears are already happening. The healthcare system can no longer respond to the cases of COVID-19," said Limpin.

The positivity rate went up to 27.4 percent based on data as of September 4. DMS