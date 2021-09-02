The Philippine and United States coast guard conducted a joint maritime exercise off the waters of Zambales in the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday.

Commodore Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson, said the maritime exercise was participated by five PCG and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels under Task Force Pagsasanay including BRP Gabriela Silang, BRP Sindangan, BRP Capones, PCG-manned Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel, BRP Lapu-Lapu and an Airbus helicopter.

The US deployed its USCG Cutter Munro with Unmanned Aircraft System Scan Eagle.

Balilo said during the drill "the PCG and USCG performed exercises on vessel communication, search and rescue, small boat operation, multi-vessel maneuvering, and emergency response operation on distressed situations such as fire onboard and man overboard."

"Members of the PCG joined the USCG aboard USCG Cutter Munro as they launched the UAS to aid in the SAR operation. The initiative served as an opportunity for the PCG and USCG to discuss best practices and learn from each other," he said.

"The joint maritime exercise is anchored in the Philippine - United States cooperation to promote security and enhance law enforcement interoperability in the country’s maritime jurisdiction," he added.

PCG Commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr said "the strong partnership between the PCG and USCG has been instrumental in the modernization of the armed service and the professionalism of its manpower through collaborative engagements and technical exchange programs."

"The success of the joint maritime exercise between the PCG and USCG will not only strengthen international partnerships for immediate response to calamities and disasters but will also ensure that our personnel could effectively perform their mandated functions in countering terrorism and other acts of lawlessness in our country’s waters,” he said.

As he lauded the professionalism and hospitality of the PCG, USCG Cutter Munro’s Commanding Officer, Captain Blake Novak said the USCG is looking forward to future bilateral operations with PCG to further boost the long standing relationship between the coast guards.

“As the maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region become increasingly complex, partnering with our Coast Guard counterparts is vital to our shared interest in a free and open maritime environment,” said Novak.

Vice Admiral Michael McAllister, commander of the USCG Pacific Area said the strong bilateral relationship of the PCG and USCG is rooted in a deep and abiding interest in a rules-based international order.

“Partnering with the Philippines to enhance maritime governance, including important missions such as search and rescue and enforcement of fisheries laws and treaties, is essential to the security, stability, and prosperity of all nations,” McAllister said. Robina Asido/DMS