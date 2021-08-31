Senator Christopher "Bong" Go declined the endorsement of the PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi for him to run as president for next year's polls.

In a letter dated on Monday, Go told Cusi that he was honored for the trust and confidence given to him by PDP-Laban.

"For a simple man who hails from a city in the South, the endorsement alone by esteemed members and officers of the NEC (National Executive Committee) is a great personal honor for me," he said.

"As much as I wish to respond to the clamor of many of our partymates, I most respectfully decline the said endorsement. As I have said many time before, I am not interested in the presidency," he added.

Go said as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, he would like to devote his time and attention in helping the government and the people to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible.

He added that he will just let God decide his fate. Ella Dionisio/DMS