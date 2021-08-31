A member of the PDP-Laban group, led by Senator Manny Pacquiao, on Monday said they are ''happy'' after electing Senator Koko Pimentel as their new chairman but admitted that '' a lot'' were ''afraid'' of President Rodrigo Duterte, whom Pimentel replaced.

In a virtual press conference, Ron Munsayac, PDP-Laban's executive director, said because of what is happening in their party, the members belonging to their faction at a National Council meeting decided to elect Pimentel as their new chairman.

"If what we did (electing new chairman) happened a few months ago it would be very hard. It would have been very painful," Munsayac said.

He said since tirades are being thrown left and right and their other members are being ignored, the decision to replace Duterte became easy for them.

"And it felt good for us since Senator Pimentel is a founding member... We are happy that we are finally set free now that we have a new leadership and we can finally move forward," he added.

Munsayac said the meeting that transpired last Sunday was set long ago.

He said Duterte is "overstaying" as Party Chairman as according to their rules, officials can only stay for a maximum of two years.

"When we had our meeting yesterday, everyone in the party decided, 'I think it's time to have new leadership in PDP-Laban'. We cannot deny that there is a crisis in the PDP-Laban right now," he said.

Munsayac said under the new leadership of Pimentel and Pacquiao, the members believe that they could now fix the organization.

"We are not divided anymore and once we instruct our machinery on who they should support in the election, when we call for a meeting, the leadership and direction is already clear," he said.

Munsayac said they are optimistic that the Commission on Elections will look into the merits of their case.

He said not because Duterte is on the side of Energy Alfonso Cusi faction, the Comelec will side with them.

"All our party members have been in the party since creation in 1982 then will we be the one removed?... All documents are with us... I admit a lot are afraid because who will go against the decision of the President?," he said.

"But we are ready, we are prepared for all scenarios... For the legal battle, all the documents are ready and we are also ready to go to the Comelec if they will call us," he added.

Munsayac admitted that Duterte being on the side of Cusi is a disadvantage but they will continue to support him until the last day of his term.

Even without Duterte on their side, he said the party is going strong and will remain strong.

Munsayac said their faction is also ready if their problem reaches the Supreme Court. Ella Dionisio/DMS