Five persons died while one was wounded after a 16-year old boy allegedly stabbed them in Masbate on Saturday evening.

Initial report from the Bicol regional police said the incident transpired around 11pm at Barangay Tinapian in Baleno, Masbate.

Of the six victims, a 13 year old survived.

Investigation showed that the suspect entered the house of the victims while sleeping and took the cellphone of one of the victims named Joyce.

However, another victim named Kristelle was still awake, prompting the suspect to stab them.

The suspect was apprehended by responding policemen on Sunday morning and was brought to the police station. Ella Dionisio/DMS