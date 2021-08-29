Chinese President Xi Jinping is open to possible collaboration with the Philippines for the development and production of local COVID-19 vaccines.

Xi also made his commitment to support the infrastructure program of the Philippine government during a telesummit with President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday.

"China honors its promise to friends and is therefore prepared to work with the Philippines so that all bilateral projects come into fruition. In particular, China will continue to support the administration’s Build, Build, Build program as well as the government’s ongoing efforts to defeat COVID-19, including through a possible joint collaboration on vaccine development and production, Xi elaborated," a statement issued by the Office of the President said.

Xi vows that China will continue to foster a “principled friendship” with the Philippines and strengthen the two countries’ comprehensive partnership.

"Delivery of more rice donations to the Philippines can be expected in the near future, in keeping with President’s Xi’s commitment in 2018 to donate a total of 10,000 metric tons of rice, 5,275 metric tons of which have already been delivered. Cooperation in countering terrorism will also be sustained," it stated.

"Echoing President Duterte’s statement at the WPPS that “we live in one global village” with a common destiny, President Xi emphasized that China is prepared to seize opportunities to advance the cause of peace and prosperity for the whole of humanity together with the Philippines," it added.

During the 45-minute telephone conversation, Duterte thanked China for its assistance in the country’s COVID-19 response, while calling for greater collaboration in the public health sector, particularly on vaccine development and production and encouraged increased Chinese investments in key sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, information and communications technology and science and technology.

"President Duterte likewise conveyed appreciation for China’s support for the Build, Build, Build infrastructure program, noting the recent completion of the Estrella Pantaleon bridge which was funded by China," it stated.

"President Duterte noted that the Philippines looks forward to the early completion of ongoing infrastructure projects and China’s continued support for landmark projects, including the flood control projects in Mindanao, Pasig Marikina River bridges, Samal Island-Davao City Connector Project and Subic-Clark Railway Project," it added. Robina Asido/DMS