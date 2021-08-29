The National Capital Region and 13 other areas will remain under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) during the first week of September.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Saturday aside from NCR, other areas placed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) under MECQ are Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Bulacan and Bataan in Region 3, Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal and Laguna in Region 4-A for Luzon; Aklan, Iloilo Province and Iloilo City in Region 6, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City and Mandaue City in Region 7 for the Visayas; and Cagayan de Oro City for Mindanao.

Roque noted that the "NCR, Bataan and Laguna shall have added restrictions on dining, personal care services and religious activities."

"Meanwhile, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Quezon and Batangas in Region 4-A, and Naga City for Luzon; Antique, Bacolod City and Capiz in Region 6, Cebu Province and Negros Oriental in Region 7 for the Visayas; Zamboanga del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental and Davao de Oro in Region 11 and Butuan City for Mindanao shall be placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions," he said.

"On the other hand, placed under GCQ are Baguio City in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Santiago City, Quirino, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya in Region 2, Tarlac in Region 3, and Puerto Princesa in Region 4-B for Luzon; Guimaras and Negros Occidental in Region 6 for the Visayas; Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City and Zamboanga del Norte in Region 9, Davao Oriental and Davao del Sur in Region 11, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, North Cotabato and South Cotabato in Region 12, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Dinagat Islands in CARAGA, and Cotabato City in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) for Mindanao," he added.

Roque said "all other areas shall be placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) effective from September 1 to 7, 2021, "pending a change in community quarantine guidelines." Robina Asido/DMS