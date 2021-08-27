Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases rose to 16, 313 on Thursday, the fourth highest tally since the pandemic started last year.

The Department of Health (DOH) also announced 236 deaths, resulting in total fatalities of 32, 728.

Earlier, in a virtual press briefing, Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea de Guzman said they expect cases to remain high in Metro Manila despite the imposition of ECQ from August 6 to 20.

"We haven’t felt the full effect of our ECQ. There is really a probability that we will still see additional cases," said de Guzman.

"In the next days and weeks, we’ll probably be seeing additional peaks," she added.

"NCR continues its upward trend with reported cases increasing by 16 percent versus the previous seven days," said the health official.

Total cases are up to 1, 899, 200 out of which 131, 921 are active. Mild cases account for 96.1 percent of active cases, with severe 1.2 percent and asymptomatic 1.1 percent.

Recoveries reached 9, 659, bringing the total to 1, 734, 551.

ICU bed use in the National Capital Region is at 77 percent while it was 75 percent for the whole country. Ward beds were at 71 percent in the NCR and 69 percent nationally. DMS