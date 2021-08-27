President Rodrigo Duterte will run for vice presidency in 2022, a Malacanang official said following the recent statement of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte on his father's plan to run if she will not seek the presidency next year.

"I think among others the statement is a basis for the president to conclude that things are clear now that he can run for vice president because I think his perception is that Mayor Sarah Duterte will not run for elections," Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a briefing on Thursday.

"As of 5:46 yesterday, the last message of the president about the political issue is that, things are clear now, I will run as vice president," he added.

Roque said nothing is final until the filing of certificate of candidacy in October.

"The president's stand remains, delicadeza dictates that only one Duterte will run. Since only one Duterte will run and his perception that Mayor Sara will not run, then he can run for vice president," he said.

"But you know nothing is final until October and meanwhile this is a family matter so I would hope that the nation would give the father and daughter a breathing space to discuss and agree to future course of action," he added. Robina Asido/DMS