By Ella Dionisio

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday said President Rodrigo Duterte during his last night's 'Talk to the People' said he and Senator Bong Go are ready to back out once Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte decides to run for the presidency.

In a text message to Palace reporters, Roque confirmed that it was mentioned during their meeting however, he cannot say why the certain part was edited out in the video that was posted by PTV.

"I can confirm he said that. Not sure why it was edited out," Roque said.

Meanwhile, in a radio interview, Roque said the reason why Duterte will back out once his daughter run is because of "delicadeza"

"If i were to quote him- What he said is: 'Should Sara decide to run, Bong Go is out. For my part, due to delicadeza, we cannot be two (in the government), if she runs, I'm also out". That's what he (Duterte) said," he said.

Roque said Duterte mentioned last night that he will only run if his daughter will not run.

On Tuesday night, Duterte formally accepted the endorsement of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino -Laban (PDP-Laban) to run as the party's vice presidential candidate for the 2022 national election.

In a radio interview, PDP Laban's Deputy Secretary General Melvin Matibag said they are only recommending Senator Bong Go to run for president.

"The President jokingly said 'I think Bong Go is ready'. But we still respect the decision of Senator Bong Go," Matibag said.

However, Go said he still has no interest to seek a higher post and told the public to let those who are interested to run.

Energy Secretary Alfred Cusi, the PDP-Laban head, is set to have the national convention on September 8 in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan. DMS