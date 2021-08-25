By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the endorsement of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) Laban to run as the party's vice presidential candidate for the 2022 national election.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, PDP-Laban executive vice president, announced on Tuesday that Duterte has "agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamor of the people, and accepted the endorsement of the PDP Laban Party for him to run as vice president in the 2022 national elections."

Nograles said Duterte decided to accept the party's endorsement "after being presented with popular calls from PDP Laban regional, provincial, and down to the barangay councils aspiring for a transition of leadership that will guarantee continuity of the administration's programs during the past five years."

He said government programs includes the "battles against terrorism, insurgency. corruption and poverty, and the scourge of illegal drugs; the successful implementation of the Build-Build-Build Program and the 10-Point Socio-Economic Agenda; and to ensure that the country's COVID-19 Vaccination Program will be sustained in the critical stage of the pandemic where targets are steadily achieved, now reaching 45% in the NCR and neighboring region".

In his press briefing on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesman Sec. Harry Roque said Duterte met with PDP Laban President Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Secretary Michael Dino on Monday night.

Nograles also named the party's initial senatorial slate. These are Deputy House Speaker Rodante Marcoleta; Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan; Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Savador Panelo; Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade; and Public Works & Highways Secretary Mark Villar.

"These shall be among the matters to be taken up at the PDP Laban national convention to be held this 8 September 2021, at San Jose Del Monte Convention Center, Sapang Palay Proper, City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan," he said. DMS