Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases hit a new record of 18, 332 on Monday.

This eclipsed the previous high of 17, 231 cases last Friday.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David earlier said in a townhall meeting that ''the most likely scenario is a peak of 60,000 active cases by mid-September.''

OCTA Research said that although new cases may go up in the National Capital Region, the one-week growth rate is likely to decrease in line with the decline in the reproductive number, which was at 1.60 from 1.67 on Sunday.

There were 151 persons who died from COVID-19, putting total fatalities at 31, 961.

Total cases are at 1,857, 646 out of which 130, 350 out of which 94.8 percent were mild, 2.5 percent asymptomatic and 1.2 percent severe.

A total of 13, 794 persons recovered from COVID-19, bringing recoveries to 1, 695, 335.

ICU bed use reached 73 percent nationwide and 71 percent in the NCR. Ward bed utilization was at 71 percent in NCR and 67 nationwide. DMS