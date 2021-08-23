Despite his loss, Malacañang on Sunday said the honor Senator Manny Pacquaio bestowed on the country in boxing would never be diminished despite losing the World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight title bout to Cuban Yordenis Ugas by unanimous decision.

"Public support to Senator Emmanuel 'Manny' Pacquiao's boxing career has always been unwavering, including his latest fight with Yordenis Ugas," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"The boxing icon’s loss in Las Vegas would not diminish the honors he bestowed to our country and the joy he gave to our people," he added.

Roque said Pacquiao will forever be etched in the hearts of Filipinos as the People’s Champ. Ella Dionisio/DMS