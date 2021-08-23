Manny Pacquiao said he will make a ''final announcement'' on his political plans next month after he lost to Yordenis Ugas of Cuba for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight title Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

''I will make a final announcement next month,'' said Pacquiao in dzBB's live coverage of the fight.

Pacquiao, a senator, is said to be considering to run for president in the 2022 national elections. He was set to join the Labor Party of the Philippines when he returns from Las Vegas, according to the Manila Times.

Pacquiao also said he will also decide if he will fight again.

''I congratulate my opponent Yordenis Ugas for winning tonight,'' he added. ''I am thankful to the fans who came here to witness the fight live. I really appreciate your efforts to come here despite the (COVID-19) pandemic.''

Judges had it 115-113, 116-112, 116-112 for Ugas, a last-minute replacement for Errol Spence Jr.

Fighting after a long COVID-19 enforced layoff, Pacquiao was caught by Ubas' overhand rights and jabs that did not allow the 42-year-old Filipino boxing legend to bore inside the Cuban.

Though slower from his peak form, Pacquiao managed to sneak right straights to Ugas, who is taller by almost four inches, and uncork combinations of punches that the Cuban would block .

In the 10th round, Pacquiao's combination forced Ugas back but the Cuban squared his shoulders to get back in the fray.

This brings Pacquiao’s total loss to eight after his setback to Australia's Jeff Horn in 2017.

Pacquiao's record now is at 62-8-2. DMS/Ella Dionisio