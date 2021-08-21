The military completed the identification of all those who died during the C-130 crash in Sulu on July 4.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) public affairs chief. said in cooperation with the PNP-SOCO (Scene of the Crime Operatives), the AFP have identified all 50 bodies of military personnel who perished.

"Among recently identified were Cpl Dexter E Estrada, Cpl Reynel A Matundin, Cpl Gulam H Ismael, PFC Bengie S Malanog, Pvt Ian R Azuelo, Pvt Erwin M Canton, Pvt Mansueto B Lingatong III, Pvt Mar Jhun T Capagngan, and Pvt Michael C Dalore from the Philippine Army, and A2C Glen Mar G Biscocho from the Philippine Air Force," he said.

Zata said "the AFP has transported remains of the personnel to their hometowns so they can be reunited with their families."

"The AFP condoles with the families of our deceased comrades in this time of grief. Rest assured that they will be provided with the necessary support and assistance as well as the benefits due to the soldiers who died in line of duty," he said. Robina Asido/DMS