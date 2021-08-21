まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P4,560
$100=P5,020

8月21日のまにら新聞から

COVID-19 cases reach record high of 17, 231

［ 85 words｜2021.8.21｜英字 ］

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases reached a new record high of 17, 231 on Friday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The previous record high of 15, 310 was set April 2.

Deaths reached 317, bringing total fatalities to 31, 198.

ICU bed use in the Philippines went up to 73 percent and 74 percent in the NCR. Ward bed utilization reached 70 percent in NCR and 66 percent nationwide.

There were 5,595 COVID-19 patients that have recovered, resulting in a total of 1,653, 351 survivors. DMS