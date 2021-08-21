Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases reached a new record high of 17, 231 on Friday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The previous record high of 15, 310 was set April 2.

Deaths reached 317, bringing total fatalities to 31, 198.

ICU bed use in the Philippines went up to 73 percent and 74 percent in the NCR. Ward bed utilization reached 70 percent in NCR and 66 percent nationwide.

There were 5,595 COVID-19 patients that have recovered, resulting in a total of 1,653, 351 survivors. DMS