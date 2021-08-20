After days of low numbers, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases rose to 14, 895 on Thursday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

This is the second highest number of cases. The previous second highest case was 14, 749 on Sunday.

Deaths climbed to 258 to hoist total fatalities to 30, 881.

ICU utilization went up to 72 percent nationally and 73 percent in the National Capital Region.

There were 8, 248 persons who recovered from COVID-19 to put total recoveries at 1, 648, 402.

Total cases are now at 1, 791, 003 out of which 111, 720 are active cases. Mild cases account for 95.3 percent of active cases, followed by 1.8 percent asymptomatic and 1.3 percent severe.

As as of August 19, the positivity rate is at 23.8 percent. DMS