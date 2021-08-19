Two more bodies of alleged New People's Army (NPA) have been found, resulting in 18 killed during Monday's clash between the military and the armed group in Eastern Samar, a military official said.

Maj. Reynaldo Aragones, spokesman of the 8th Infantry Division, said 30 firearms were also recovered Tuesday night.

In an interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Aragones said as of Wednesday the military is conducting clearing operations in the encounter site while other forces are pursuing the rebels.

He said the military helicopters are set to arrive Wednesday to get the bodies of the slain rebels.

"It takes us some time to evacuate the cadavers because our troops will have to find and clear an area where we can land our helicopters. We also have to carry the bodies from the encounter site to the areas to the landing site," said Aragones. Robina Asido/DMS